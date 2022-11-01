ASupporters of Jair Bolsonaro, who was voted out of office in Brazil, set up more than 200 roadblocks in the South American country to protest the result of the presidential election. Among the demonstrators were many truck drivers, like the Brazilian one Folha de S. Paulo newspaper reported on Monday evening, citing police. Accordingly, the blockades affected important traffic axes such as a city freeway in the economic metropolis and a connecting road between Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

Miles of traffic jams ensued, severely hampering Brazilians’ progress ahead of the All Souls Day holiday on Wednesday. According to the “Folha”, some protesters hung Brazilian flags on their trucks, and some also insulted the elected President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Some of them are calling for a military coup. The truck drivers are among Bolsonaro’s most important constituencies and are known for causing economic chaos in the export nation with their blockades.

The feared outbreaks of violence did not materialize. However, according to “Folha” there were riots. The President of the Supreme Electoral Court ordered the police to end the blockades.

Bolsonaro further submerged

The left ex-president Lula had narrowly won the runoff election for the presidency in the largest country in Latin America. He got 50.9 percent of the votes on Sunday, as announced by the electoral office in Brasília. The right incumbent Bolsonaro received 49.1 percent.

Bolsonaro then went underground and had not made a statement 24 hours after the result was announced. Communications Minister Fabio Faria told the Reuters news agency that he would only comment publicly on the election results on Tuesday. Bolsonaro returned to his residence on Monday evening to prepare his speech. Earlier, the leader of an allied party, Claudio Cajado, said Bolsonaro would address the nation on Monday. It was not clear if Bolsonaro would concede defeat. Some advisers encouraged him to do so, Cajado said.

Bolsonaro spent Monday in the presidential palace without showing himself to the public. The president’s continued silence fuels fears over the Jan. 1 handover of power to Lula. In the run-up to the vote, he had repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims that the electoral system was vulnerable to fraud.

The team of election winner Lula is preparing for a change of government without the help of the incumbent head of state. “I hope that normalcy will prevail for the good of Brazil and the Brazilian people. If the president, if Jair Bolsonaro doesn’t want to attend, fine,” said Lula’s Labor Party (PT) leader and campaign leader, Gleisi Hoffmann, on Globo News. “The change of government is regulated by law. This allows us to complete the transfer of power regardless of presidential involvement.”