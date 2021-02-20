Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced this Friday that he is relieving the hitherto president of the state oil company Petrobras, Roberto Castello Branco. His replacement will be Joaquim Silva, a soldier from the Army reserve. The president appointed him in the midst of the crisis due to the increase in fuel prices, for which he held Castello responsible.

The disagreements over the rise in fuel prices between Petrobras and the Brazilian Executive ended this Friday, February 19, in a surprising change in the direction of the state oil company.

President Jair Bolsonaro removed economist Roberto Castello from his post and in his replacement elected Joaquim Silva, an Army reserve soldier who until now served as director of the Brazilian part of the Itaipu bi-national hydroelectric plant. Silva was also Defense Minister during the Michel Temer government.

“The Government decided to appoint Mr. Joaquim Silva e Luna to fulfill a new mission as Director of Administration and President of Petrobras, after the end of the cycle of more than two years for the current president, Mr. Roberto Castello Branco,” said the Ministry of Mines and Energía in a statement released by Bolsonaro himself.

Silva e Luna has yet to be confirmed for the position by the company’s board of directors, but his appointment is the outcome of the confrontation between Bolsonaro and Castello. The latter assured that a announced truckers’ strike, against the rise in diesel prices, was not a problem for the company. In response, Bolsonaro warned that those comments would have “consequences.”

Archivo-The then Minister of Defense, Joaquim Silva e Luna, attends the presentation ceremony of the promoted General Officers at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on April 11, 2018. © AFP / Evaristo Sa

If ratified, the former defense minister will become the first military man to hold the highest position in the oil company since 1989.

By withdrawing Roberto Castello Branco, Bolsonaro seeks to dissuade the truckers, who threatened to go on strike earlier this month and predictably paralyze the country as happened with a similar protest in 2018.

Amid the pressure, the Brazilian president announced Thursday that he would make changes to Petrobras, which is 50.26% owned by the federal government. He also promised to eliminate national taxes on diesel for the next two months.

“In these two months, we will study a way to permanently reduce this diesel tax to zero, in part to help balance this increase from Petrobras, which is excessive in my opinion,” said the president in a weekly broadcast on multiple network platforms social.

They point to alleged political interference in Petrobras fuel prices

The price of gasoline accumulates an increase close to 35% this year and diesel increased by 30%. The latter is the fuel that is used mainly for cargo transportation.

Petrobras has repeatedly said that it sells fuels throughout the country according to international amounts. The company has been raising hydrocarbon prices and concerns about possible political interference led analysts to downgrade the oil shares, a Reuters report revealed on February 5.

A worker checks fuel volumes in a train car near a tank of state oil company Petrobras, in Brasilia, Brazil, on February 19, 2021. © Reuters / Ueslei Marcelino

“I cannot interfere with Petrobras and I would not, even if something were to happen at Petrobras in the next few days,” said the head of state. But immediately afterwards he warned: if “something must change, it will happen.”

Government interference in Petrobras’ fuel pricing policy has long been a concern for the market. In 2018, the then executive director of the state company resigned when Brasilia intervened to artificially lower the amounts to be paid for this resource in response to a truckers’ strike across the country.

This Friday, after announcing the change in the company, Petrobras shares fell 6.6% on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, at a time when investors anticipate a change in the management of the oil giant.

With Reuters, AP and EFE