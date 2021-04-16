Brazil | Bolsonaro promised to end Brazilian deforestation and asked the U.S. for ample financial assistance

The deforestation of the Amazon has worsened during the term of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro promises to end illegal deforestation in Brazil by 2030, reports news agency AFP.

Bolsonaro told his promise to the President of the United States To Joe Biden in a seven-page letter. At the same time, he asked for substantial financial assistance.

Biden will host a virtual high-level climate summit next week to which 40 heads of state, including Bolsonaro, have been invited.

Far-right Bolsonaro is skeptical about climate change. Biden has previously teamed up with Bolsonaro in disputes over the destruction of the Amazon rainforest.

Bolsonaro stated that Brazil is committed to protecting forests from illegal logging, but needs significant financial support from the international community, government and the private sector.

“Brazil deserves fair compensation for the environmental services its citizens provide to the planet,” Bolsonaro wrote.

The Bolsonaro and Biden administrations have negotiated a plan for Brazil to receive international funding to protect the Amazon rainforest. The Amazon has a major role to play in curbing global warming.

An association of Brazilian environmental organizations earlier this month warned against trading with Bolsonaro, which it has called the worst enemy of the world’s largest rainforest.

Amazon deforestation has worsened during the Bolsonaro season. Since rising to power, he has driven the economic exploitation of the Amazon at the expense of protection.

Brazil pledged in the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015 to end illegal deforestation by 2030, but Bolsonaro’s election victory three years ago has slowed the achievement of the goal.

Bolsonaro has reduced funding for environmental protection programs in Brazil and sought to open up protected lands to mining and agricultural businesses.

During the year to August 2020, an area of ​​about the size of Jamaica was felled from the Amazon.