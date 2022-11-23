After three weeks of absolute silence, Jair Bolsonaro returns to the result of the elections in Brazil in which he was defeated by Lula last October 30 in the runoff and disputes the outcome of the polls: without providing any evidence, he filed an appeal with the Superior Electoral Court of Brazil asking for the result to be canceled. The document was also signed by the president of his party, the Liberal Party, Valdemar Costa Neto. There are just over two million votes difference between the two challengers: however, Bolsonaro blamed a part of the 287,000 electronic ballot boxes, models created before 2020. According to him, they present some inconsistencies with respect to the first round, and he claims that the elections were rigged.

If he does not provide concrete evidence within 24 hours, the president of the Electoral Tribunal, Alexander de Moraes has announced that the appeal will be rejected. On election night, the outgoing president had not congratulated the challenger who emerged victorious, as is usually the case. After letting the moods of the square vent, he has now intervened under pressure from his supporters, who expected an answer from him. If he too has signed the handover which provides for the exchange of the most urgent dossiers for the country, he has never expressed himself with words of condemnation for the assaults on army barracks by his supporters who were calling for a coup. It seems to relive the moments when Donald Trump blew on the wind of his supporters’ protest by not recognizing Joe Biden’s victory and hindering the passing of the baton to the Biden administration.

Also in that case the votes received electronically were contested. Bolsonaro denounces an anomaly which, however, concerns systems that have already been in operation since before 2018, when he himself won the elections. His appeal is based on a study conducted by Voto legal, an institute not recognized by the Electoral Tribunal, according to which the outcome of the elections would reward him with 51.05 of the votes.