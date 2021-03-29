The Brazilian Foreign Minister, Ernesto Araújo, resigned from his post on March 29 due to strong pressure from the legislators of the ruling party itself, dissatisfied with the handling of foreign policy that has directly impacted the achievement of vaccines against Covid-19. Hours later and without specifying reasons, the Defense Minister, General Fernando Azevedo e Silva, announced his resignation. These resignations come a few days after Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello also fell amid the worst wave of the virus.

The departure of the Government of the Chancellor of Brazil, Ernesto Araújo, is a hard blow for President Jair Bolsonaro, besieged by his handling of the pandemic with a new wave of cases that leaves a large part of the hospitals in large cities on the brink of collapse.

Araújo leaves office after weeks of pressure from the president’s own political base, who rejected the official’s criticism against two of the largest producers of vaccines against Covid-19: China and the United States, to the point of accusing him of obstructing the acquisition of antidotes at a time when the health emergency grows.

The local newspaper ‘O Globo’ reported that Bolsonaro is now considering appointing his ambassador in Paris, Luis Fernando Serra, as the new foreign minister. The appointment depends solely on the diplomat’s willingness to exchange Paris for Brasilia.

And while the Foreign Office shook, General Fernando Azevedo e Silva, Defense Minister, presented his letter of resignation to President Bolsonaro, whom he thanked for the “opportunity to have served the country.”

Although the official did not put forward the reasons that led him to resign, he said that the government is saying goodbye “with the certainty of the mission accomplished.”

The resignation of Azevedo was seen as unexpected by members of the Government, but Bolsonaro is already evaluating how his replacement would be given.

According to local press reports, the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Walter Braga Netto, is expected to take over the Ministry of Defense. In his place, Minister Luiz Eduardo Ramos, who is in the Secretary of Government, would assume.

The resignation comes a few days after the also general Eduardo Pazuello will leave the Health portfolio amid records of infections and deaths due to the current wave of the virus that has left the hospital system on the brink of collapse.

And if at the public health level these resignations have been sensitive due to the seriousness of the situation, politically they leave a strong message: Bolsonaro is losing important bishops of his Administration, chips that represent the extreme right and that could be replaced by more voices. moderate. The stage opens after the president showed signs of wanting to turn from denial to action by calling for the creation of a committee to address the health emergency on the day that Brazil recorded 300,000 deaths (last March 24).

A “disastrous foreign policy”

The discontent of the Brazilian political class for the actions of Foreign Minister Araújo was such that the movement to demand his resignation was led by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, and the president of the Foreign Relations Commission of the upper house, Katia Abreu. .

“Our foreign policy is disastrous and helped to turn Brazil into a world pariah and a global threat (…) Its action compromises even the obtaining of vaccines destined to save the lives of millions of Brazilians,” several senators said in a joint statement. a communication published hours before knowing his resignation. The legislators proposed suspending the approval of new ambassadors reporting to the Senate until the foreign minister left office.

With regard to China, the Foreign Minister clashed with the country’s ambassador in Brasilia after questioning the effectiveness of anti-pandemic drugs developed by Beijing.

In relation to the United States, the representative of the Brazilian diplomacy publicly showed his support for Donald Trump’s re-election attempts and even suggested alleged irregularities, supporting the Republican’s theory that the elections had been stolen, despite the fact that the accusations were discarded by the electoral authorities and different courts in the United States.

Araújo’s position was seen by legislators in his country as a brake to persuade the Joe Biden government to release supplies of US vaccines for Brazil, where the pandemic leaves more than 312,000 people dead and an increase in cases due to the circulation of new strains of the virus.

