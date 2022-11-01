“Our dream continues, more alive than ever.” Jair Bolsonaro breaks the silence but does not explicitly acknowledge the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the Brazilian presidential elections. Indeed, he justifies the protests if they are “peaceful” and as long as they do not follow “the schemes of the left”. The former army captain and outgoing president gave a dry and dry speech in the evening, without ever mentioning his opponent, he stated that “he will continue to obey the Constitution” and then authorized the head of his staff, Ciro Nogueras, to start the transition with the government that will take office from January 1st.

The discussions will start only from Thursday when Lula formalizes the name of his vice president, Geraldo Alckmin. This leaves Bolsonaro another 24 hours, still all Wednesday, the Finados holiday, in which a series of Bolsonarist demonstrations are expected in front of the barracks, to involve the military. Protests that Bolsonaro motivated as dictated by “indignation and a feeling of injustice for the way the electoral process took place”. It will thus arrive exactly 72 hours before the elections that have consecrated the victory of his opponent.

“Hold on, hold on at least 72 hours,” an agent of the Traffic Coordination of Itajaí, on the coast of Santa Catarina, urged the demonstrators on the night between Monday and Tuesday, amidst improvised fires and green-gold flags. And “resist” has been the watchword of the sovereign groups on Telegram and Whatsapp in the last 48 hours, while the demonstrations in support of Bolsonaro have spread like wildfire to a record number of 421 road blocks, spread over 23 of the 27 Brazilian states. Trucker-led Bolsonarists took all their anger against the election result to the streets, waiting for a signal from Jair Messiah.

Bolsonaro’s followers celebrated fake news about an alleged confirmation of electoral fraud, evoking an imminent military coup and the arrest of left-wing opponents. The “situation will turn” in Bolsonaro’s favor when the Armed Forces present their report on the electronic ballot boxes, they insisted on a conspiratorial narrative that was dazed in the audio circulated on social media. Ideas fueled by the president’s prolonged silence and his previous criticisms against the Higher Electoral Court and his leadership, Judge Alexandre de Moraes, with the aim of questioning the transparency and legitimacy of the democratic body.