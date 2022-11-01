Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro spoke for the first time on Tuesday about the results of last Sunday’s elections.but without alluding to the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and assured that “he will continue to be faithful to the Constitution.”

The current president organized a press conference from the Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia, in a brief speech that lasted just over two minutes.

The president began his speech by thanking Brazilians who voted for him in Sunday’s election, where he received 49.1 percent of the vote.

“I want to start by thanking the 58 million Brazilians who voted for me,” he said, surrounded by his ministers.

Bolsonaro affirmed that despite being branded as anti-democratic, he has always been faithful to the Brazilian constitution and will continue to be.

“Unlike my accusers, I always played within the four lines of the Constitution. I never talked about controlling the media and social networks,” he said.

The president also referred to the recent mobilizations and blockades that have taken place in the country after his defeat and affirmed that they are motivated by the “indignation” caused by the elections.

Although he said that the protests are welcome, he stated that they cannot resort to the methods of the left.

Bolsonaro closed his speech by assuring that he will continue fighting for Brazil and the economic and religious freedom of the country.

“Our dreams are more alive than ever. We are for order and progress. It is an honor to be the leader of millions of Brazilians. I will continue to defend economic and religious freedom and the green and yellow colors of Brazil,” she concluded.

Bolsonaro did not mention the word defeat, nor did he refer to Lula’s victory. However, Ciro Nogueira, chief of staff of the Brazilian Presidency, assured that will begin the transition process with the team of President-elect Lula da Silva, with which he opened the door to the next step after the electoral process on Sunday.

“President Jair Messias Bolsonaro (PL) authorized me, when provoked, based on the law, we will start the transition process,” he said.

Bolsonaro’s brief speech took place two days after the victory of leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the polls by a narrow difference (50.9% to 49.1%), which has already been recognized by numerous international leaders and allies. of Bolsonaro himself.

His statement coincided with the second day of roadblocks by truckers and Bolsonaro protesters throughout the country to protest against the electoral result.

