Brazil | Bolsonaro broke his silence: He didn’t mention Lula’s victory, but he promised to follow the constitution

Bolsonaro’s supporters have blocked numerous roads around Brazil and even demanded military intervention. However, the outgoing president asked them to remain peaceful.

I’m losing afflicted sitting president Jair Bolsonaro finally gave a public speech on Tuesday a little after 5:30 local time in the evening. Brazilians had been waiting for the president’s speech since he lost the election to the Labor Party on Sunday Luiz Inácio to Lula da Silva.

After a long wait, Bolsonaro gave a very short speech in which he thanked his voters and said he would abide by the constitution. However, the right-wing leader was very careful not to mention that he had lost to his rival Lula.

At the end of Bolsonaro’s speech, a member of his team stated that the government will begin the transition process for Lula’s term starting early next year. The news agencies Reuters and AFP and a Brazilian newspaper reported on the matter O Globo.

Bolsonaro also urged his protesting supporters to remain peaceful.

Brazilian journalists described Bolsonaro’s speech as, among other things, the most pathetic in the history of the republic. Information about the preparations for the transition period is, however, expected to calm the unrest.

Since Sunday evening, Bolsonaro’s supporters have caused traffic chaos around the country and prevented people from moving between several cities. The protesters are mainly truck and lorry drivers. Their loyalty to Bolsonaro is partly due to the fact that the right-wing populist lowered the price of diesel.

By Monday night, the Federal Highway Police (PRF) had registered 342 protests involving partial and full road closures, says BBC News Mundo.

Roadblocks are registered in all 26 states of Brazil. The strongest outages have been in the southern parts of the country in the states of Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul and Mato Grosso do Sul.

Part released videos of protesters demanding military intervention in the election result. The president’s own harsh comments and authoritarian attitudes had also raised fears that he might not necessarily give up power.

As president, Bolsonaro had time to state that he is the constitution and to say that only God can remove him from his position.

A kneeling Lula supporter talked with Bolsonaro supporters in Itaborai.

Aerial view of the roadblock by truck drivers supporting Jair Bolsonaro on the Castelo Branco highway in São Paulo on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Bolsonaro said his supporters’ protests stemmed from “indignation and a sense of injustice” caused by the vote. At the same time, the president appealed to the protesters not to cause harm to people or property and not to prevent people from moving.

“Peaceful demonstrations are always welcome,” he stated.

Roadblocks have caused flight cancellations and interrupted several transport chains, which have hindered, for example, important food transports.

Judge of the Supreme Court and President of the Electoral Court (TSE). Alexandre de Moraes already ordered late on Monday that the police would start dismantling the roadblocks. The pressure is on both the protesters and the police.

Demonstrators who oppose police orders are punished with a fine of around 19 euros per hour. Also the Director General of the Federal Highway Police Silvinei Vasquesia is threatened with a fine and dismissal if he does not carry out his task.

According to the news agency AFP, the police have broken up demonstrations with tear gas. The police said at the press conference that they had dismantled more than 300 locks after Sunday, but that there were still 267 locks left.

The police described the clearing of the roads as a complex operation, as the demonstrations cover a total of 75,000 kilometers of roads.

Bolsonaro’s was originally expected to speak as early as Monday. Even on Tuesday, the president was in no hurry.

Editor of the Brazilian newspaper O Globo Miriam Leitão stated on his Twitter account that Bolsonaro is trying to get attention with his “pathetic move to delay admitting defeat”.

“But the world’s attention is already on Lula,” he wrote.

Leitão is at least partly right. During Bolsonaro’s barely two-day dumb school, Lula had time to talk on the phone with the US president, among other things Joe Biden with and receive from the President of Egypt From Abdel Fattah al-Sisi an invitation to the UN climate conference starting on Sunday. According to news agencies, Lula plans to attend the meeting.