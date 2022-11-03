Brazil | Bolsonaro asked his supporters to dismantle the barricades – “It’s over,” the president admitted, according to the judge

Bolsonaro is said to have assured the judges of the Supreme Court that he is not lobbying for a transfer of power to the election winner Lula.

of Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro appealed to his supporters on Wednesday evening to remove the roadblocks they had erected as a protest.

Some of the far-right Bolsonaro’s voters have not agreed to accept a leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva victory in the second round of the presidential election last Sunday.

According to the police, traffic was blocked on 688 roads around the country on Wednesday, the newspaper reported O Globo.

Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro had blocked traffic on a highway in the municipality of Palhoça in the metropolitan area of ​​Florianópolis on Wednesday.

“I want to appeal to them: Remove the obstacles from you,” Bolsonaro said in a video posted on his official YouTube channel. He stated that the barriers “in my opinion are not part of the legitimate means of expressing opinion”.

“There are other demonstrations in squares all over Brazil, and they are part of the democratic game. They are welcome.”

Bolsonaro is increasingly clearly humbled by his election defeat last Sunday. He is said to have made his position clear to the judges of the Supreme Court as well.

“It’s over,” Bolsonaro told the judge by Edson Fachin included when visiting the Supreme Court on Tuesday evening.

Fachin spoke about the case to the Brazilian media.

“The President of the Republic used the verb ‘to finish’ [acabar] in the past tense. He said, ‘It’s over [acabou].’ So we have to look ahead”, Fachin said, among other things O Globo and Correio Braziliensen by.

Bolsonaro’s vice president, General Hamilton Mourão admitted defeat clearly O Globo in the interview.

“Crying won’t help now,” he said.

of Brazil former president Lula returns to power on January 1. He beat Bolsonaro in the second round of the election by 50.9 to 49.1 percent.

Bolsonaro remained silent for a couple of days after the election. He has still not publicly declared that he lost, let alone congratulated Lula, but on Tuesday afternoon – before his visit to the Supreme Court justices – he said in a speech that he would abide by the constitution.

Finally, a member of his background group stated to the audience that the government will begin the process of transferring power to Lula.

Large some experts had guessed in advance that Bolsonaro would deny his defeat, because he seemed to have started a big lie about it for a long time.

Former army captain Bolsonaro had, among other things, persistently claimed that Brazil’s electronic voting system was vulnerable to manipulation, even though all independent experts saw the matter differently. He had also accused Lula of violating election campaign laws without evidence.

According to polls, three quarters of Bolsonaro’s supporters had little or no confidence in Brazil’s electoral system.

According to news agencies, thousands of Bolsonaro’s supporters have gathered in different parts of the country at the gates of garrisons to demand the intervention of the armed forces – in practice, therefore, a military coup. Even the experts have not believed in its realization.

Bolsonaro seems to have calculated that challenging the result would probably do more harm than good. Brazil’s centralized and electronic voting system leaves nothing in doubt.

Hangovers would also tend to increase and prolong unrest, and its benefits for Bolsonaro himself would be questionable, since ultra-conservative right-wing populism is doing well in Brazil anyway.

Bolsonaro’s allies did significantly better than Lula’s allies in the congressional elections, which were held more than four weeks ago at the same time as the first round of the presidential election. Bolsonaro’s allies were also elected governors in the three largest states.

Bolsonaro has only been president for two months, but the politics of his brothers-in-law retain a lot of say even in Brazil led by Lula.

