Brazil | Bolsonaro appealed to the court about the election result in Brazil

According to the complaint, the “ambiguities” of the electronic voting machines could have led to Lula’s victory in the presidential election.

of Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Court about the presidential election three weeks ago. This is reported by the news agency Reuters, referring to information from the news channel CNN Brazil.

Far-right Bolsonaro was defeated by the left-wing candidate in the second round of the presidential election Luiz Inacio to Lula da Silva by a hairbreadth. Ex-president Lula’s victory came with a percentage of 50.9–49.1.

According to the complaint, there have been “irreversible ambiguities” in some electronic voting devices, which have potentially jeopardized the correct result of the election.

Bolsonaro’s it was assumed that the result of the appeal was fresh. However, he admitted his defeat four days after the election and appealed to his supporters not to protest the election result.

Bolsonaro was elected president of Brazil in the 2018 elections and took office in early 2019. The challenger Lula served as president in 2003–2010.