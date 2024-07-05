The Brazilian federal police want to bring the right-wing ex-president Jair Bolsonaro to court for embezzlement. The former head of state (2019-2022) illegally sold jewelry and luxury watches that he received as an official gift in Saudi Arabia during his term of office for his own benefit, the state news agency Agência Brasil reported, citing the police. The Attorney General’s Office must now decide on the basis of the results of the investigation whether to bring charges against Bolsonaro and eleven other suspects and thus follow the recommendation of the federal police.