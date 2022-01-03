Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in the city of Sao Paulo at dawn on Monday, January 3. Bolsonaro confirmed on Twitter that he has an intestinal obstruction, a consequence of the stabbing of which he was a victim during his 2018 campaign.

President Jair Bolsonaro arrived urgently this Monday, January 3, to a hospital in Sao Paulo due to severe pain in his stomach. Through his Twitter account, the Brazilian president confirmed that it is an intestinal obstruction and announced that tests are being carried out to see if a new surgery is necessary.

The president was admitted to Vila Nova Star after the presidential plane landed from Santa Catarina, in southern Brazil, where he was spending the end of the year holidays, according to local media reports. There was also the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, and other relatives, in addition to her security team.

– Comecei to passar bad após or almoço on Sunday.

– Cheguei ao hospital às 03h00 de hoje.

– I put a nasogastric tube.

– More tests will be useful for possible surgery for internal obstruction in the abdominal region. pic.twitter.com/NPgv6HwoHj – Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 3, 2022



His treating doctor, Antonio Luiz Macedo, assured that the president was being examined to see if surgery was necessary.

In recent days, the opposition harshly criticized Bolsonaro for not having interrupted his vacation to monitor the situation in the state of Bahia, where rains and floods left more than 20 dead and thousands displaced.

Bolsonaro has been operated on several times after the 2018 attack

Macedo is the doctor who operated on Jair Bolsonaro when he was wounded with a knife in the abdomen during his electoral campaign in 2018 and, since then, he has followed the evolution of the case.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on December 9, 2021 at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia. Evaristo Sa AFP / Archives

According to him, the initial diagnosis on Monday, January 3, is a new intestinal obstruction but he does not believe that surgery is necessary.

From the episode in 2018 to the present, Bolsonaro has undergone four surgeries. He also went through two other procedures unrelated to the stabbing: removal of a bladder stone and a vasectomy. Furthermore, in July 2021 he had to be hospitalized for persistent hiccups.

The Globo television network cited a note released in the early hours of this Monday, in which the Special Secretariat for Communication of the Presidency of the Republic (Secom) assured that the president is well and more details about the state will be released. of the president’s health in a medical bulletin.

With Reuters and local media