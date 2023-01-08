Hundreds of followers of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the headquarters of the National Congress this Sunday in a demonstration calling for a military intervention to overthrow President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Supporters of the former president also invaded the Planalto Palace, seat of the Executive, and the Supreme Court. The windows of the headquarters of the Judiciary were broken by the protesters, who already occupy the buildings of the three powers in the country.

The surroundings of the Congress were cordoned off by the authorities, but the Bolsonaristas who refuse to accept the election of Lula they removed the security fences and dozens of them climbed the ramp of the building that gives access to the roof of the buildings of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

Some protesters even entered the legislative headquarters.

The extremists, mostly wearing yellow and green shirts and Brazilian flags, also attacked some vehicles of the Legislative Police, that provides security to Congress, and armed with sticks they confronted the agents who unsuccessfully tried to contain the entry of the demonstrators.

Lula, who assumed the Presidency of Brazil on January 1, is traveling this weekend in the city of Araraquara, in Sao Paulo.

Hundreds of radical Bolsonaro supporters have been camping in front of the Army Headquarters in Brasilia since the day after the elections on October 30, in which Lula defeated Bolsonaro, calling for a coup that would remove Lula from power.

The protests call for the departure of Lula da Silva, who took power just a week ago.

The camps of the radical Bolsonaristas, which are multiplying in cities throughout the country, began to be dismantled on Friday in Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais, where some riots occurred.

On Saturday, the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, authorized the action of the National Security Force, an elite group of police forces from all over the country, which is mobilized for special missions.

Before the invasion of Congress, Dino spoke on social networks and said that opponents will have to wait until 2026, when the next presidential elections are held, just as the current government waited between 2018 and 2022.

In a statement, Dino said that the Ministry of Justice called an emergency meeting with security agencies to deal with the demonstrations.

The minister added that “the will of the radical Bolsonarists will not prevail.”

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*

*With information from EFE