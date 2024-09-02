With the administration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Brazil is witnessing a profound transformation in the social media landscape. President Lula recently expressed his decision to distance himself from the X platformformerly known as Twitter, deeming it no longer in line with the democratic values ​​and freedom of expression that are so necessary in a country with a complex history of civil rights. This choice marks a significant moment in the debate on social networks and their role in contemporary society.

Lula, President of Brazil

Bluesky instead of X

Lula’s decision opened the way to new options, with Bluesky which emerges as a potential alternative to consolidated platforms. Created by one of the founders of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, former CEO of the aforementioned social network, Bluesky aims to offer a decentralized social network, giving users more control over their data and their online experience. The transition to this new platform could represent a radical change in the way Brazilians interact online, favoring a more inclusive community that respects diversity.

In a global context where social media plays a crucial role in shaping public opinion and disseminating information, Brazil is at the forefront of a movement that seeks to respond to growing concerns about disinformation and manipulation. Lula’s choice to abandon X in favor of an emerging platform like Bluesky is not only symbolic, but reflects the need for a fundamental change in information sharing.

What will other nations do?

In the end, Lula’s focus on social media and its governance could inspire other leaders to consider the sustainability and ethics of digital platforms. As the debate over free speech and the integrity of social media continues to heat up, Brazil presents itself as a laboratory of ideas and experiments for a more just and responsible future in the digital landscape.