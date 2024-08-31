Brazil Blocks X, Elon Musk’s Fury: “Political Motives of a Pseudo-Judge”

The Brazil turn off X And Elon Musk he gets angry. The judge Alexandre de Moraes of the Federal Supreme Court has ordered the suspension of X throughout Brazil after the company failed to appoint a legal representative in the country. To enforce the decision, the judge ordered the convocation of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) and companies providing Internet services in the country.

“Freedom of speech is the foundation of democracy and an unelected pseudo-judge in Brazil is destroying it for political purposes“, he commented Musk with a post.

The tycoon also dwelt on the news according to which in Brazil anyone who uses a VPN to access X faces a fine of over $8,000: “The oppressive regime in Brazil is so afraid of people knowing the truth that it will bankrupt anyone who tries to do so. The attacks on free speech this year are unprecedented in the 21st century. It will happen in America too if Kamal And Walz will come to power”. In Brazil, “they are silencing the main source of truth”.

The judge had asked the giant to present the name of the new legal representative within 24 hours X. The company did not meet the deadline. X had announced the closure of its Brazil office on August 17 after Moraes had ordered the arrest of the platform’s representative in the country if she did not comply with orders to close a series of profiles.