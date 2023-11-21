Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 21/11/2023 – 23:08

With the right to two doubles, the Brazilian athletics team won 13 medals this Tuesday (21), the first day of the sport at the Parapan American Games being held in Santiago (Chile).

In the F57 class shot put, Thiago Paulino secured gold and Marco Aurélio Borges silver. In the 200 meter race, class T11, Jerusa Geber occupied the highest place on the podium, followed by Thalita Simplício.

Related news: Double podium so we don’t lose our custom! Thiago Paulino and Marco Aurélio Borges, in the F57 shot put class, are the newest Brazilian medalists in this #ParapanSantiago2023. #Santiago2023 #BrazilNoParapan pic.twitter.com/ycNQ6lXfSq — Brazil at PARAPAN (@cpboficial) November 21, 2023

Brazil won two more gold medals this Tuesday, with Yeltsin Jacques in the 5,000 meter event in the T11 class and with Izabela Campos in the discus throw in the F11 class. Another silver came with Aline Rocha in the 400 meters class T53/T54.

Furthermore, the Brazilian team secured six bronze medals: Vanessa Cristina (400 meters class T53/T54), Júlio Cesar Agripino (200 meters class T11), Sivaldo de Souza (5000 meters class T13), João Victor Teixeira (discus throw class F37 ), Fábio Bordignon (200 meters class T35) and Lorraine Aguiar (200 meters class T12).

Gold in sports shooting

Another sport in which Brazil had a golden day was in sports shooting. In the 10 meter SH2 sitting rifle event, Alexandre Galgani secured the highest place on the podium. With this result, the Brazilian secured the Parapan-American record and a place in the next edition of the Paralympics, which will be held in Paris (France) in 2024.

Another gold for Brazil, now in sports shooting! Alexandre Galgani won the 10m sitting rifle SH2 event. #BrazilNoParapan#Santiago2023 #ParapanSantiago2023 Miriam Jeske/CPB pic.twitter.com/wJSJ6jf7jA — Brazil at PARAPAN (@cpboficial) November 21, 2023

“Emotion on the surface. My training was completely focused on this race […]. The taste of gold and vacancy is phenomenal. I don’t even know how to describe it. The focus now is Paris, on the Paralympic Games. And, God willing, achieve a good result like here,” he said.

Medal in weightlifting

The Brazilians also secured a medal in weightlifting this Tuesday. In the mixed team competition Mariana D’Andrea, João França and Bruno Carra combined for a total of 352.8 kilos to take third place.

IT’S BRONZE FOR HALTER! Our team of medalists, Mariana D’Andrea, João França and Bruno Carra, lifted 352.8kg in total and won third place. Congratulations, guys! #Santiago2023 #BrazilNoParapan pic.twitter.com/2kMkE2jqJD — Brazil at PARAPAN (@cpboficial) November 21, 2023

World record

The day was also a world record. Brazilian Beth Gomes threw the discus 17.80 meters in the F53 class and surpassed the 17.12 meters she recorded in Paris, in 2023. However, Beth did not win the gold medal. This is because only two athletes competed, which meant that the event did not offer prizes.

AND IT’S BETH GOMES’ WORLD RECORD! With 17m80 in the discus throw, the Brazilian once again surpassed her mark in the F53 class. You killed it, Beth!! #BrazilNoParapan #Santiago2023 pic.twitter.com/VlOCF4FoPg — Brazil at PARAPAN (@cpboficial) November 21, 2023

“Thank God, the work went well, evolution is happening. I am really happy. It’s the fifth time I’ve participated and with this victory. Gratitude to my coach, the Paralympic Committee, all the professionals who are with me, multidisciplinary teams. Paris is right there”, declared Beth Gomes after the feat.