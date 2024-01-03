Occurrences were recorded in the States of SP, MG and MA; As of this Wednesday, two people have died and 4 are missing

Brazil recorded 3 helicopter accidents with national repercussions in the 1st week of 2024. In total, 2 people died and 3 were injured. Another 4 are missing.

The first accident occurred on Sunday (Dec 31, 2023), however, the developments in the case continue to reverberate at the beginning of the year.

This is the case of a helicopter, destined for Ilhabela, on the coast of São Paulo, which disappeared on New Year's Eve. It carried 3 passengers, in addition to the pilot. Everyone is missing, along with the aircraft.

Two of the passengers were Luciana Marley Rodzewics Santos, aged 46, and her daughter, Letícia Roderico Sakumoto, aged 20. According to the FAB (Brazilian Air Force), both were invited to a helicopter ride by a friend of Luciana called Rafael. The surname was not given.

The pilot, who according to the FAB was also a friend of Rafael, was not identified.

The search for the missing continues this Wednesday (January 3). According to the SSP-SP (São Paulo Public Security Secretariat), a flight was carried out at 7:30 am, lasting around 3 hours, in the city of Redenção da Serra, in the Paraíba Valley.

So far, no traces have been located and searches will continue throughout the day.

In a note sent to Power360 on Monday (January 1st), the Civil Defense of São Paulo reported that the Robinson 44 helicopter, in gray and black colors, took off at 1:15 pm on Sunday (Dec 31) from the capital of São Paulo. The last contact made with the plane was at 3:10 pm.

Civil Defense said it was not called until 5:39 pm on Monday (1st January) to assist in the search.

FALL IN MINAS GERAIS

On the morning of the following day, on January 2, a helicopter with 4 people crashed into Lake Furnas, in the municipality of Cavaleiro (MG). The aircraft had problems during takeoff and subsequently crashed.

One person died. The other 3 victims were rescued and taken to the hospital. According to a preliminary analysis by the Fire Department, the group was taking a trip to Lake Furnas.

The corporation also reported that the pilot was taken to Santa Casa de Piumhi. He had no movement in his lower limbs. A 22-year-old woman was also taken to the same location. A 3rd victim was taken to Passos, in Minas Gerais.

Watch (43s):

PILOT DIES IN MARANHÃO

Also on Tuesday (January 2), a helicopter crashed on a farm in Bela Vista do Maranhão, a municipality 294 km from São Luís. According to the g1, the pilot, aged 43, was the only crew member. He died in the accident.

The victim was José Rondinelle da Encarnação Rodrigues. He was piloting a Robinson 44 aircraft, registration number PT-YGI, which was being used to spray poison over a thicket on his farm.

The case will be investigated by Cenipa (Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center).