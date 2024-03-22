Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 03/22/2024 – 20:06

Brazil became the first country in the Americas to be an associate member of Cern, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, the Switzerland-based entity announced this Friday (22).

Home to the largest particle physics laboratory in the world, Cern seeks to discover what the universe is made of and how it works, with the aim of advancing the limits of human knowledge.

By becoming an associate member, Brazil will now be able to play a deeper role in the work within the organization.

The agreement admitting Brazil as an associate member of Cern was signed last March and now comes into force, after the country has completed the entire accession and ratification process.

“This agreement allows Brazil and Cern to deepen and strengthen their collaboration, opening up a wide range of new and mutually beneficial opportunities in fundamental research, technological development and innovation, and education and training activities,” said Cern director general, Fabiola Gianotti, at the time of signing.

The Cern laboratory is located on the outskirts of Geneva, close to the border between France and Switzerland. Around 2,500 people from all over the world work at the site.

Cern's Large Hadron Collider (LHC) – a 27km-circumference tunnel about 100 meters beneath the surface – was used to prove the existence of the Higgs Boson, nicknamed “The God Particle”. ”, which expanded the understanding of how particles acquire mass.

Formal cooperation between Brazil and Cern dates back to 1990. In the LHC's four main experiments alone, around 200 Brazilian scientists, engineers and students collaborate in areas ranging from hardware and data processing to physical analysis.

Founded in 1954, CERN has 23 member states: 22 from Europe, plus Israel. Cyprus, Estonia and Slovenia are associate members in the pre-accession phase.

With the formalization of the agreement, Brazil joins Croatia, India, Latvia, Lithuania, Pakistan, Turkey and Ukraine as associated member states, and can now nominate representatives to participate in meetings of the Cern board and the financial committee, according to the organization.

Citizens of Brazil are now “eligible to apply for limited-term positions and CERN postgraduate programs, and their industry will be able to compete for CERN contracts, increasing opportunities for industrial collaboration in advanced technologies,” he added.