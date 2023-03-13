Brazil debuted on the right foot in the 2023 edition of the Copa América de beach soccer, which is held in Rosario (Argentina), as it defeated, this Sunday (12), Uruguay by 6 to 2.

In the initial stage, the Brazilian team opened a four-goal advantage, which came from the feet of Benjamin Jr., Mauricinho, Zé Lucas and Brendo. In the second half, Marco Octavio’s team reduced the intensity, but Edson Hulk increased Brazil’s advantage.

Uruguay managed to take advantage of Miranda, with a free-kick. However, Brendo scored again, with a beautiful first shot, to confirm the Brazilian victory. In the end, the Uruguayans closed the scoring with a new goal by Miranda.

“I was very happy to be able to score one of Brazil’s goals in our debut in the Copa America and on the same day as my birthday. I dedicate this goal to my family and to the Brazilian fans who support our national team”, declared Benjamin Jr., who turned 29 this Sunday.

The Canarinho team will be back on the pitch for the competition starting at 5 pm (Brasília time) next Monday (13). The opponent will be the Peruvian national team.