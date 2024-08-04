Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/08/2024 – 18:14

The women’s volleyball team defeated Poland 3 sets to 0 (scores of 25-21, 38-36 and 25-14), on Sunday afternoon (4) at the Paris South Arena, to end the first phase of the Olympic tournament of the sport with the best overall campaign, with 100% success in three matches and without losing a single set.

UNDEFEATED AND HIGHLY CLASSIFIED! Brazil CRUSHES Poland 3-0 (25-21, 38-36 and 25-14)! The last set came just to show that the second was to give us more excitement. PRIDE IS BACK! COME ON, BRAZIL!#Olympic Games #TimeBrazil #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/GcY33KHMbd — Time Brazil (@timebrasil) August 4, 2024

Now, in the quarterfinals, Brazil, which secured the leadership of Group B, will face the Dominican Republic team next Tuesday (6), which ended the initial stage of the competition in third place in Group C.

In a match that was worth the leadership of Group B, the outside hitter Gabi shone a lot, contributing with a total of 21 points for the Brazilian team. In this Sunday’s match, the team led by José Roberto Guimarães entered the court with Roberta, Rosamaria, Thaísa, Carol, Gabi, Ana Cristina and Nyeme (libero). The novelty was the incorporation of Natinha to the squad, who was a reserve athlete, but was called up to replace Lorenne, who is recovering from an injury to her right calf.