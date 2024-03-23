Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/23/2024 – 19:13

Coach Dorival Júnior made his debut with the Brazilian men's football team and achieved a stellar result. This Saturday (23), Brazil beat England 1-0, in a friendly at Wembley Stadium, in London. The scorer of the winning goal was striker Endrick, who came on in the second half and scored in the 35th minute. It was his first goal for Brazil's adult team.

In front of more than 80 thousand people, Brazil and England took teams with a lot of absences to the field. On the side of the Canarian team (which wore blue), there were also several newcomers. In defense there were four: goalkeeper Bento, defenders Lucas Beraldo and Fabrício Bruno and full-back Wendell.

The lack of experience – and chemistry – made the Brazilian defense suffer several times with the English team's aerial plays. Dead balls, taken directly into the goal or raised for a header, were a big headache for Dorival Júnior's team. After four minutes, Foden took a free kick from the right and scared Bento.

However, even though they had less volume than the home team, Brazil was more dangerous. The first chance came when Lucas Paquetá found an excellent pass for Vini Jr. The attacker touched Pickford's exit, but the shot was weak and was intercepted by Walker.

There were two other great chances for Brazil in a busy first stage. Lucas Paquetá hit the post after a well-worked move and Raphinha shot wide, into the face of the goal, after a ball poorly controlled by Maguire.

England were worried – but not that much –, first in a play in which Watkins was launched into the area and shot under pressure from Fabrício Bruno, and then with a ball raised from the right that Gordon finished off for a deflection by Danilo.

Less intense second stage

After 45 minutes of good football and competitiveness, the second stage had a less intense pace. England arrived again in aerial play. Gordon completed a cross from the right into the middle of the area and Bento cleared it away.

Brazil approached the goal with a beautiful combination between Bruno Guimarães and Lucas Paquetá. The West Ham midfielder finished with class, first-time, but the ball went wide.

In the 24th minute, Dorival Júnior made two moves that ended up defining the game for Brazil. Andreas Pereira and Endrick came on, leaving Lucas Paquetá and Rodrygo, respectively, and were decisive in the winning goal.

Eleven minutes later, Andreas Pereira put Vini Jr in front of goal with a great pass. The striker finished and stopped at Pickford, but on the rebound, well positioned, Endrick completed the ball into the net. It was the first goal for the young Palmeiras striker, already negotiated with Real Madrid, for the Brazilian team – the main one.

The 17-year-old player could still have made the night in London more special. In the last play of the match, in a stunning counterattack, he received the ball in front of the goal, unmarked, but shot over Pickford.

Victory confirmed and end of the team's negative sequence, which had gone four games without winning in the last matches under the command of Fernando Diniz. Brazil now has another friendly match with a world champion team: on Tuesday (26), they will face Spain, at 5:30 pm, at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, in Madrid.

Women's football

Cruzeiro provisionally took the lead in the Brazilian Women's Football Championship. This Saturday (23), the Cabulosas defeated Internacional 3-1, at the Castor Cifuentes Stadium, in Nova Lima (MG), in the third round of the competition.

The Minas Gerais team reached seven points and overtook Corinthians, who started the round at the top, with six points.

The black and white team will only take to the field on Monday (25), at 8 pm (Brasília time), against Flamengo, at the Luso-Brasileiro Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro. The Celestes can still be surpassed in the table by Fluminense, Santos and Palmeiras, who play on Sunday (24).