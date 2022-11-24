Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 at the start of the 2022 World Cup, Richarlison scored twice

The Brazilian national team defeated the national team of Serbia in the opening match of the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The broadcast was on site Match TV.

The meeting was held in Lusail at the stadium “Lusail Ikonik” and ended with the score 2:0. Richarlison opened the scoring in the 62nd minute. In the 73rd minute, the striker scored a brace.

Earlier, on November 24, a meeting between the national teams of Switzerland and Cameroon took place in group G. The match ended with the victory of the European team with a score of 1:0.

The World Championship will last until December 18. The Brazilian national team is a five-time World Cup winner.