After the doubts generated in the debut in the Copa América 2024 against Costa Rica, Brazil gave a show of authority and defeated Paraguay by a clear 4 to 1. Dorival Junior’s team has four points in Group D and was in second position , behind Colombia, which has a perfect score.
In the third and final match of Group D, the Colombian National Team will face the Brazilian National Team on Tuesday, July 2, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The Brazilians are favorites to win the title, yes, but the Colombians will not be an easy rival to beat either, so next Tuesday’s match promises to leave many emotions.
Goalie: Camilo Vargas
Defenses: Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, John Lucumi and Johan Mojica
Holding midfielders: Jefferson Lerma and Richard Ríos
Attacking Midfielders: James Rodriguez, John Arias and Luis Diaz
Forward: Rafael Santos Borré
Goalie: Alisson Becker
Defenses: Marquinhos Aoas, Eder Militao, Danilo da Silva, Wendell Nascimento
Midfielders: Joao Gomes, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paquetá
Forwards: Rodrygo Goes, Raphinha Dias, Vinicius Junior
