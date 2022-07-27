Special mention deserves the goalkeeper of the Frigerio team, Alicia Bobadilla, who was the key to maintaining that distance of only two goals. Let’s remember that Brazil comes from winning every game by more than three goals. Bobadilla resolved well each one-on-one he had with the Brazilian attackers and responded well to mid-range shots.

⚽ Collective match at the first of Brazil to start to check before the end! Unique moments that the players provide us on the field! 🇧🇷👏 #CAFem | #VibraOContinent pic.twitter.com/wxX6h84EGy – Copa America (@CopaAmerica) July 27, 2022

The Saturday, July 30 at 9:00 p.m., Brazil will play in the city of Bucaramanga against the local team for the long-awaited trophy. Will Canarinha lift the Cup once again or will Colombia take it for the first time?