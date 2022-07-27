Without conceding goals and winning all the matches, Brazil sentenced its passage to the final, reaffirming that it is the great candidate for this Copa América and on Saturday they will face the host team in search of their eighth title. The 2-0 victory against Paraguay sealed their participation in the 2023 World Cupat the 2024 Olympic Games and the 2023 Pan American Games.
A statement of greatness, of forcefulness. Despite the fact that Paraguay raised the match, until now, more offensive, those led by Pía Sundaghe did not have too many problems in resolving the game. With goals from Ary Borges at 16 minutes and Bía Zaneratto at 28 of the first half, Brazil sealed the result which takes him to where we all imagined: the final.
The white-haired wanted it and went to look for it. She did not shrink before size commitment and rival. At the Alfonso López Pumarejo stadium in the city of Bucaramanga, Marcelo Frigerio’s team took to the field of play without four players who tested positive for covid: Lice Chamorro, Camila Arrieta, Limpia Fretes and Lourdes González. On the Colombian night, Paraguay had clear arrivals at the goal defended by Lorena and managed to break the solid defense of the Canarinha. Until now, the team that made the most matches for him.
Special mention deserves the goalkeeper of the Frigerio team, Alicia Bobadilla, who was the key to maintaining that distance of only two goals. Let’s remember that Brazil comes from winning every game by more than three goals. Bobadilla resolved well each one-on-one he had with the Brazilian attackers and responded well to mid-range shots.
Paraguay will have to play on Friday the 29th at 9:00 p.m. in the city of Armenia against Argentine national team, that lost against Colombia by 1 to 0, for the third place that grants a direct quota to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
The Saturday, July 30 at 9:00 p.m., Brazil will play in the city of Bucaramanga against the local team for the long-awaited trophy. Will Canarinha lift the Cup once again or will Colombia take it for the first time?
