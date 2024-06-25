The Copa América 2024 has started and the first date has already ended. In the last match of Group D, Brazil barely tied 0-0 with Costa Rica, one of the teams that represent CONCACAF.
As expected, the runner-up of the 2021 edition was the clear dominator and had the best scoring chances but they were not successful.
The next match of the Brazilian National Team will take place next Friday, June 28, 2024, at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, and its rival will be the Paraguayan National Team, who will probably stop as follows:
The last time that the Brazilian National Team faced the Paraguay National Team, the match ended in a four-goal rout, in the match corresponding to the CONMEBOL qualifiers, facing the still distant 2026 World Cup, the which will be based in the countries of Mexico, the United States of America and Canada.
Brazil began to sow doubts after they beat the Mexican National Team by the slightest difference and saw their luck against the United States National Team, in preparation duels prior to the start of the continental tournament.
#Brazil #barely #tied #Costa #Rica #debut #Copa #América #Verdemarhela #play
Leave a Reply