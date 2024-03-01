The Government of Brazil has authorized this Friday the extradition to Colombia of the fugitive from justice Jaime Saade Cormane, convicted of the rape and murder 30 years ago in Barranquilla of the young Nancy Mestre, as reported by the Colombian ambassador in that country, Guillermo Rivera. Salazar. “As this is news of general interest, I allow myself to inform you that the Government of Brazil has finally authorized the extradition to Colombia of citizen Jaime Saade, convicted by the Colombian justice system of being responsible for the murder of a young woman from Barranquilla in the 90s,” said the ambassador on his X account, formerly Twitter.

The extradition of Saade, a Colombian national, was in danger because the Supreme Federal Court of Brazil asked to exclude the penalty for rape from the 27-year sentence that the prisoner received since, according to the legislation of that country, by the date on which the fugitive was captured on May 1, 2023, that crime had already prescribed. Ambassador Rivera has attached in his message the photograph of an official letter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, dated March 1, in which it is reported that “the Ministry of Justice and Security authorizes the surrender of Mr. Jaime Enrique Saade “Cormane to the Colombian State.” “The Ministry informs that the extraditable must be removed from Brazilian territory by the Colombian authorities within the period provided for in Article VII of the bilateral treaty on the matter,” adds the diplomatic note.

This week the victim's family warned that Saade could be free in Brazil due to the delay in the procedures to guarantee that the crime of rape would be excluded from his sentence because it had expired. Thus ends a 30-year escape. Saade raped and murdered Nancy Mestre when she was 18 years old, in Barranquilla, the main city in the Colombian Caribbean, in the early hours of January 1, 1994 during a New Year's party. According to the victim's family, that night Saade, who was Nancy Mestre's suitor, looked for her at her parents' house to go to the party and they did not hear from her again until they learned that she had been taken to a clinic in Barranquilla. with a bullet wound to the head, naked and with remains of sand on her body.

The young woman died eight days later, while Saade was sentenced in absentia to 27 years in prison for the crimes of homicide and violent sexual intercourse. After committing the crime, the feminicide fled to Brazil and changed his name illegally. Under the identity of Henrique dos Santos Abdala, a middle-class businessman, he set up a laundry business and in the city of Belo Horizonte he started a family with his wife and his two children. After years of searching, Nancy Mestre's father, Martín Mestre, gave the clues for Saade to be captured in 2020 by the Brazilian authorities, supported by Interpol. Although he was released, in May 2023 he was detained again in Marechal Deodoro, in the State of Alagoas (northeast Brazil). Saade had been on the run for three days when he was located by agents in a guesthouse 2,000 kilometers from Belo Horizonte.

