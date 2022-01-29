The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) granted this Friday (28) satellite exploration rights to the companies SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, and Swarm, which last year reached an agreement to join.

In a statement, Anatel stressed that it authorized the operation in the country of the Starlink system created by Musk, which consists of a constellation of 4,408 low-orbit satellites that allow offering internet to remote locations. The license granted to SpaceX extends until March 28, 2027, as informed by Anatel.

+ Elon Musk has a problem! Cats like Starlink antennas

Anatel’s director, Emmanoel Capelo, stressed in the same statement that “it is in the company’s interest to provide broadband internet access to customers distributed throughout the Brazilian territory, which will certainly be very opportune for schools, hospitals and other establishments located in rural or remote regions.”

On the other hand, Anatel granted Swarm, an emerging satellite connectivity company, “rights to explore and use radio frequencies” until September 7, 2035.

Swarm, which in July 2021 reached an agreement to join SpaceX, also intends, in the medium term, to put the Swarm constellation, composed of 150 satellites in non-geostationary orbit, into operation.

The Starlink system allows access to the network through small antennas that are easy to install anywhere regular internet providers can’t reach. In the United States, the equipment costs about 500 dollars (about 2,600 reais) and the monthly fee is 99 dollars (about 530 reais).

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

