The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized this Sunday the emergency use of vaccines against the coronavirus of the Chinese laboratory Sinovac and the Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca, the last step to start immunization in Brazil, one of the countries most affected by the pandemic.

With three votes in favor of the authorization – and with two members of the management to vote – the regulatory body approved the emergency use of both antidotes, after a five hour meeting, which was broadcast live, and in which the five members of the management analyzed the opinions produced by 50 people from three technical areas.

In its recommendations, Anvisa indicated that the technical areas affirm that they will approve the use but that it will be necessary to monitor the evolution of both vaccines. According to the Agency, the overall efficacy of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine is 70.42%, and that of Coronavac 50.39%.

Mendes said that there are still doubts about the efficacy of vaccines in those over 65 years of age and with the application of lower doses: “There is a favorable trend towards protection but we must do a more closely monitoring.”

In parallel, this Saturday Anvisa reported that it needs more information on phase 3 of the clinical trials of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine before making a decision.

Brazil is the second country with the most deaths in the world (205,964) and the third in number of infections (8,256,536), and after a year of a first wave that gave no respite to the main cities of the territory.

