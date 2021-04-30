It was the first skyscraper in Latin America and one of the first reinforced concrete buildings in the world. Inaugurated in 1929, when Rio de Janeiro was still the capital of Brazil, this modernist-style construction was named after the newspaper ‘A noite’, which for years occupied one of its 22 floors. Another illustrious tenant was Radio Nacional, the station that aroused a passion for popular music, soccer and radio soap operas among Brazilians.

Today this 102-meter building dominates Plaza Mauá, the heart of the port neighborhood, which for decades was marked by decay and abandonment. At the time of the 2016 Olympic Games, this entire region underwent a profound remodeling thanks to the Puerto Maravilla mega project. The ‘A noite’ building won two prestigious neighbors: the Rio Art Museum and the Museum of Tomorrow, the latter by the Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava.

Closed for a decade, this property had become a financial burden for the federal government. For this reason, the Federal Government of Brazil decided to auction this emblematic skyscraper, which between 1929 and 1934 was considered the tallest in Latin America, that is, until the inauguration of the Martinelli building in São Paulo, which boasted a height of 106 meters.

Built by the French architect Joseph Gire, who also designed the famous Copacabana Palace hotel, the ‘A noite’ building was the temple of Brazilian music. From his studies, Radio Nacional launched countless singers to fame. Here also the football fever broke out, which was fueled by live broadcasts from the Maracana. The tireless work of this station made Rio clubs like Flamengo and Vasco get thousands of fans in all Brazilian cities.

“The building ‘A noite’ is the summary of Brazil because it represents modern Brazil and the Brazil that was built through radio waves. Radio Nacional is responsible for Portuguese being spoken in the country. This space also influenced the way in which Brazilians consume the media, both radio and television, ”says Thiago Regotto, manager of EBC radio.

“All historical heritage has to be integrated into the strength of society”

The auction, scheduled for April 30, starts with a starting price of 98 million reais ($ 18 million). If it is deserted, it will be repeated within 30 days.

“The whole process will be done online. Any natural or legal person can participate. Due to its location, this building offers a wide range of possibilities. The buyer has the option of building offices, residential flats or even a hotel ”, explains Paulo da Silva Medeiros, superintendent of the Federal Heritage in Rio de Janeiro.

The sale of this property marks a change in mentality in the era of Jair Bolsonaro, who since coming to power has tried to promote a privatization process in various sectors.

“This empty building costs us 300,000 reais ($ 46,000) a month. I believe that all historical heritage has to be integrated with the force of society, the creative industry, the private initiative ”, assures Olav Schrader, superintendent of the Institute of National Historical and Artistic Heritage in Rio de Janeiro (Iphan).

Whoever manages to get hold of it, will have an arduous task ahead: restoring a fairly deteriorated property that is fully protected by the Iphan. In addition, it will have to challenge the economic crisis exacerbated by the pandemic, which has left the center of Rio desert, without tourists due to the restrictions imposed and without employees, due to online work.