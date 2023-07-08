Brazil Agencyi

Darlan Romani gave yet another proof this Friday (7) that he is the main name in Brazilian sport in the shot put, as he won, for the 11th consecutive time, the gold medal in the modality at the Troféu Brasil Interclubes de Atletismo, which is being played at the Olympic Training Center of the Federal University of Mato Grosso, in Cuiabá.

To achieve victory, the 32-year-old from Santa Catarina reached the mark of 21.58 meters, a distance with which he also surpassed the minimum indices required to participate in both the World Athletics Championship, to be held in Budapest (Hungary), and the Olympic Games. 2024, which will be held in Paris (France).

“I’m satisfied with the rates and now I’m going to decide my next steps. I’ll talk to my coach [o cubano Justo Navarro] and decide what I’m going to do until the Worlds”, said Darlan, speaking of the competition that will be held between the 19th and 27th of August.

In the shot put event, silver went to Welington Silva Morais, who reached a distance of 20.18 meters, and bronze went to Willian Denílson Venâncio Dourado, with 19.36 meters.
























