07/06/2023 – 23:45

Caio Bonfim, from Brasilia, won this Thursday (6th) the first gold medal of the 42nd edition of the Brazil Athletics Trophy, in the 20 km racewalk event, played on a 1 km circuit riding on Avenida Parque do Barbado, in Jardim das Americas, Cuiaba.

Caio completed the race in 1h20min55, improving his previous record, which was 1h21min25, achieved in São Bernardo do Campo (SP), in 2017. “I am very happy to improve my record in the Brazil Trophy after six years . This gives me even more confidence to train for the World Cup in Budapest [que será disputada entre 19 e 27 de agosto, na Hungria]”, he declared to the press office of the Brazilian Athletics Confederation (CBAT).

The silver went to Matheus Gabriel de Liz Correa, with a time of 1h24min15, and the bronze went to Max Batista dos Santos, with a mark of 1h24min24.

The women’s dispute was won by Gabriela de Souza Muniz, with a time of 1h33min21, followed by Gabrielly Cristina dos Santos, silver with 1h43min44, and by Mayara Luize Vicentainer, bronze with 1h44min42.

Paulo André shines in the 100 meters

Later, in the 100 meters race, Paulo André Camilo de Oliveira shone with a time of 10s15 to take the gold, guaranteeing his sixth title in the competition. Rodrigo Nascimento ran in 10s17 to take silver and Felipe Bardi completed the race in 10s20 to win bronze.

HE IS BACK ♂️ Paulo André does 10s15 in the 100m and is six times champion in the Brazil Athletics Trophy. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ With the title, PA guaranteed its presence at the Worlds to run the relay. Excellent return!! It’s just the beginning : Wagner Carmo/CBAt pic.twitter.com/gTvMoA60uI — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) July 6, 2023

“I have a feeling of relief, of mission accomplished and very happy for the victory. It’s even hard to talk. Thank God I’m only three weeks into training after recovering from a right hamstring injury when I returned to competition. This shows once again the importance of everyone believing in their possibilities”, declared the 24-year-old runner.

unpublished title

Among the women, the star of the 100 meters was Lorraine Martins, from Rio de Janeiro, who completed the race in 11s16 to take the gold. This was the first time the 23-year-old sprinter had won the competition. Silver went to Vitória Rosa (11s24), while Ana Carolina Azevedo took bronze (11s25).

“I am really happy. To be Brazilian champion in the 100 meters and to top it all off with my best result. I’m from Rio de Janeiro and I really like the heat and here I had the ideal conditions to run well”, stated Lorraine.























