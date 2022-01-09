Brazil | At least seven people were killed and more than 30 injured when a rock collapsed over boats carrying tourists in Brazil

Three people are estimated to be still missing in the wake of the accident.

At least seven people died in Brazil after a rock collapsed on top of three boats carrying tourists.

According to local rescue authorities, 32 people have been injured, nine of whom are in hospital. There are an estimated three people missing.

The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon local time in the state of Minas Gerais on an artificial lake formed by the Furnas Dam, a popular tourist destination in the area.

The search for the missing was suspended overnight for security reasons.

I s Governor of Gerais Romeu Zema estimates On Twitterthat the collapse was caused by heavy rains in recent days.

President of the country Jair Bolsonaro said On Twitter The Brazilian navy assisted in the rescue operation and shared a video of the accident.

Earlier, authorities said 20 people were still missing. The figure dropped significantly when it became clear that many had moved from the scene of the accident to further treatment on their own without the help of the authorities.