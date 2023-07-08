Brazil | At least eight people died after a house collapsed in Recife

The cause of the house’s collapse was not immediately clear, but the area in northeastern Brazil has been raining heavily in recent days.

At least eight people have died in the collapse of an apartment building on the outskirts of the city of Recife in northeastern Brazil, reports news agency Reuters. According to local authorities, at least five people are still missing.

A four-story residential building in the Janga region of Pernambuco state collapsed on Friday morning while many residents were still sleeping. At least two of the victims were children under the age of 10.

Four people were rescued from the crash site.

The collapse the reason was not immediately clear.

However, it has rained heavily in the Recife area in recent days. The emergency services of the city of Recife and its surrounding areas, which has about 1.5 million inhabitants, have been put on standby in case of emergencies.

Governor of Pernambuco Raquel Lyra has warned that the rains will continue.