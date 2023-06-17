Brazil: at least 8 dead and 19 missing due to the passage of a cyclone

At least 8 people died and another 19 are missing as a result of an extratropical cyclone that in recent days has wreaked serious havoc in the south of

Brazil, official sources reported this Saturday.

Some 3,000 people have had to be evacuated from their homes in around 40 municipalities in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, where most of the damage has been reported.

The passage of the cyclone along the coast of this border region with Argentina and Uruguay has left a trail of destruction, causing landslides, floods and the collapse of some bridges, which is making the work of rescue teams difficult.

(Developing)

EFE