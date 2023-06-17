Saturday, June 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Brazil: at least 8 dead and 19 missing due to the passage of a cyclone

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 17, 2023
in World
0
Brazil: at least 8 dead and 19 missing due to the passage of a cyclone


close

Brazil

The passage of a cyclone through southern Brazil.

The passage of a cyclone through southern Brazil.

Some 3,000 people have had to be evacuated from their homes in around 40 municipalities.

At least 8 people died and another 19 are missing as a result of an extratropical cyclone that in recent days has wreaked serious havoc in the south of
Brazil, official sources reported this Saturday.

Some 3,000 people have had to be evacuated from their homes in around 40 municipalities in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, where most of the damage has been reported.

The passage of the cyclone along the coast of this border region with Argentina and Uruguay has left a trail of destruction, causing landslides, floods and the collapse of some bridges, which is making the work of rescue teams difficult.

(Developing)

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Brazil #dead #missing #due #passage #cyclone

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Football | In the first, we saw an embarrassing own goal and a very rare goal assist

Football | In the first, we saw an embarrassing own goal and a very rare goal assist

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result