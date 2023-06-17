Brazil: at least 8 dead and 19 missing due to the passage of a cyclone

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The passage of a cyclone through southern Brazil.
The passage of a cyclone through southern Brazil.
Some 3,000 people have had to be evacuated from their homes in around 40 municipalities.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
At least 8 people died and another 19 are missing as a result of an extratropical cyclone that in recent days has wreaked serious havoc in the south of
Brazil, official sources reported this Saturday.
Some 3,000 people have had to be evacuated from their homes in around 40 municipalities in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, where most of the damage has been reported.
The passage of the cyclone along the coast of this border region with Argentina and Uruguay has left a trail of destruction, causing landslides, floods and the collapse of some bridges, which is making the work of rescue teams difficult.
(Developing)
EFE
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Brazil #dead #missing #due #passage #cyclone
Leave a Reply