Brazil | At least 10 dead in police raid in Rio de Janeiro

At least 43 people have been killed in police operations against drug gangs in Brazil over the past six days.

At least 10 people have died in a police raid in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, according to the news agencies AFP and Reuters and the British broadcasting company BBC.

According to AFP, the raid targeted a meeting of leaders of organized crime groups. According to Reuters, the purpose was to locate and arrest members of criminal groups. The raid was in the Penha favela located in the northern part of the city.

According to news agencies, the armed men opened fire on the police, who returned fire.

According to the police, eleven suspects were injured and taken to hospital. Nine of them later died from their injuries. One police officer was wounded, but is in a stable condition and is in hospital, police said on Wednesday, according to AFP.

According to AFP, Rio police received intelligence about a meeting of gang leaders, which led to the raid.

