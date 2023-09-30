Brazil assumes this Sunday (1st) the rotating presidency of the Security Council of the United Nations (UN), a position it will hold until the end of October. Among the topics that should be discussed by the country at the forum are peace and gender equality, as the Secretary of Multilateral and Political Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE), Carlos Márcio Cozendey, told journalists on Friday (29 ).

“It is an event that is on the agenda to draw attention to the role that women can play in conflict prevention and resolution processes and presence in peace operations,” he said, as recorded by the portal “G1”.

“This month we will bring up the idea that the Security Council should deal more broadly with the instruments that the United Nations, countries and regional organizations have to prevent conflicts and not just deal with them after they occur. A reinforcement of bilateral, regional and multilateral diplomacy to prevent the outbreak of conflicts”, he also said.

Other topics that should be addressed throughout the month by the council include a possible mission to support Haiti’s security forces, the maintenance of the UN mission that oversees peace negotiations in Colombia and issues related to the war in Ukraine.

Currently, the approval or not of an aid mission in Haiti has generated an impasse between the organization’s member countries. The United States and Ecuador propose sending international police forces, led by Kenya, for training, fighting gangs and protecting infrastructure facilities, but China and Russia are against a mechanism that allows the use of force when necessary to “restore peace.” and international security.”

The UN Security Council is made up of 15 countries, five with fixed mandates – China, United States, France, United Kingdom and Russia – and ten with rotating seats, lasting two years – Brazil, Albania, United Arab Emirates , Ecuador, Gabon, Ghana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland. The presidency of the entity is rotated by all members.

Created shortly after the end of the Second World War, the body’s mission is to maintain international peace and security; develop friendly relations between nations; cooperate in resolving international problems and promoting respect for human rights; and be a center for harmonizing the actions of nations.

In its 11th term since the council’s formation in 1948, Brazil is the body’s second main participant among non-permanent members, behind only Japan.

In the current term, which began on January 1, 2022 and ends at the end of 2023, this will be the second time that Brazil will occupy the temporary presidency, held until this Saturday (30) by the United Arab Emirates – the first was in July 2022. From November, the vacancy will be occupied by China.