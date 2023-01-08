A mob of supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the Congress building, the Supreme Court and the seat of government in Brasilia. The police, deployed to defend the area, fired tear gas, but were unable to prevent the advance of the crowd. The subsequent intervention of the security forces led to the arrest of 170 people, detained for damaging public property. Around Italian midnight, all the institutional offices are back under the control of the authorities.

The “fanatical fascists” will be punished, the Brazilian president said Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who met with ministers at an emergency meeting in the state of São Paulo, where he went to monitor the damage caused by the floods. Before returning to Brasilia, Lula decreed “federal intervention” in security in the capital district until January 31st.

Lula condemned the “unprecedented” violence. “It has never happened in the history of this country,” said the president, who took office for a third term exactly one week ago. “All vandals will be found and punished,” he added. Lula called the protesters “barbarians”, “these people represent all that is abominable in politics, invading the seat of government, the seat of Congress and the seat of the Supreme Court like downright vandals destroying everything in their path.” Lula bluntly accused the police: “The police did nothing, they just let the protesters in,” the president denounced.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian Attorney General has asked the Supreme Court for the arrest of Anderson Torres, Secretary of Security of the federal district of Brasilia and former Minister of Justice of Bolsonaro, and of all the people involved in today’s attacks.

THE FACTS – The demonstrators forced the police cordon and managed to break into several institutional buildings. Hundreds of people entered Congress and the seat of the Supreme Court: units of the security forces quickly intervened in the Supreme Court building, taking control of the situation and blocking several responsible for the assault.

The chaos in the country stems from the failure to recognize Lula’s victory in the presidential election. The assault recalls the one suffered by the American Congress after Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump on January 6, 2021.

USA – “It is scandalous,” said US President Joe Biden commenting on the facts. “We condemn today’s attacks on Brazil’s Presidency, Congress and Supreme Court. Using violence to attack democratic institutions is always unacceptable. We join President Lula in urging an immediate end to these actions”, the reaction of the secretary of US state Antony Blinken.

“Violence has no place in a democracy. We strongly condemn the attacks on the executive, legislative and judiciary institutions in Brasilia, which are an attack on democracy. There is no justification for these acts!” he said. the American ambassador in Brasília, Douglas Koneff.

EU – “My absolute condemnation of the assault on Brazil’s democratic institutions. I fully support President Lula Da Silva, democratically elected by millions of Brazilians through free and fair elections.” The President of the European Council Charles Michel writes it on twitter. “Deeply concerned about what is happening in Brazil. Democracy must always be respected. The European Parliament is on the side of the Lula government and all legitimate and democratically elected institutions”, tweeted the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.