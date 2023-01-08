A mob of supporters of former President Bolsonaro stormed the congress building in Brasilia. The police, lined up to defend the institutional headquarters, fired tear gas, but were unable to prevent the advance of the crowd. According to Brazilian media reports, the demonstrators forced the police cordon and managed to break into the building. The chaos in the country stems from the failure to recognize Lula’s victory in the presidential elections. The assault recalls the one suffered by the American congress after Biden’s victory over Trump, whose second anniversary fell just two days ago.



00:18