Brazil under attack. Bolsonaro, the status of “refugee” is at risk

The Brazil it is in chaos. A announced crisis for two months but yesterday is exploded with thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro who stormed the palaces of power. Impressive images from the capital Brasilia, too similar to those of the assault two years ago Capitol in the United Statesat least 400 arrests and was also removed from his role on governor of Brasilia. Former President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro he distanced himself from the insurrection that wreaked havoc in the government area of ​​Brasilia. From his “buen retiro” of OrlandoFlorida, a few miles from disneyworldwhere Bolsonaro is refugee at the end of the year, the former president condemned the uprising. “Peaceful demonstrations – he wrote on Twitter – in compliance with the law are part of democracy. Vandalism and occupations of public spaces like those of today, as well as those made by the left in 2013 and 2017, no”. Bolsonaro rejected the words of the Brazilian president Lula who gave him the responsibility of the insurrection. The allegations, Bolsonaro added, are “without evidence“.

But in the meantime the voltage it also extends to United States, who welcomed the former president, on whom judicial investigations for corruption are also pending. In his house of Orlandoinaccessible to the media, is not seen, Bolsonaro he rented an apartment from a friend, a martial arts professional. The former president’s goal is to stay in Florida at least three months. Since arriving at the end of the year, the defeated former leader in the elections has appeared in public only a few times. Among his visits, one at the resort of Mar-a-Lago by his friend and supporter Donald Trump. In the last few hours there have been requests from the Democrats to expel Bolsonaro, and not recognize his refugee status. The insurrection marks a re-enactment of the January 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol. To confirm the thread linking the two events, there is a video relaunched in these hours in which Steve appears Bannonlongtime Trump adviser e conspiracy theorist, who in a short message published in November, immediately after the elections in Brazil, invited Brazilians to take to the streets and protest. “They stole your elections – he had said – as happened to us”.

