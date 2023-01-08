Supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro storm Congress and the Supreme Court in Brasilia. The videos released on social media show scenes that closely resemble the assault on the United States Congress, which took place on January 6, 2021. In the Parliament of Brasilia, as in Washington 2 years ago, there are those who sit on the highest benches , who takes his place in the hall insulting the ”thief” senator.

#BREAKING: Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have entered the main hall of the National Congress. pic.twitter.com/XbuAzwvjgX — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) January 8, 2023

WATCH: The moment barricades were breached at the National Congress in Brazil. pic.twitter.com/6Cv0ZgpdLM — ALX (@alx) January 8, 2023