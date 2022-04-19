Organization must create initiative to keep the flow of input free while the war in Europe lasts

The WTO (World Trade Organization) must create an initiative to keep the flow of trade in fertilizers free of sanctions while the war in Ukraine lasts. This was a request from President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the organization’s director-general, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who visited him in Brasília on Monday (Apr.18, 2022).

Okonjo-Iweala’s effort should predate the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference in June in Geneva (Switzerland), given the urgency. She said fears of fertilizer shortages should be discussed with the United States – the country that has imposed the most sanctions on Russia over its military invasion of Ukraine. But also with the other members of the organization.

“It is necessary to treat the matter as an exception and allow the international flow of fertilizers. Nothing has happened yet. But let’s see how the initiative goes forward.”said Okonjo-Iweala.

Obstacles to this trade are seen by the director-general of the WTO as threats to food security. “If there are problems with the flow, we will have more problems with the prices [dos alimentos]”he stated, in reference to the values ​​accentuated even more in recent months by the war in Ukraine.

Russia and Belarus are the main fertilizer suppliers to Brazil, India and other agricultural producers. Trade sanctions applied by the US and its allies have the potential to inhibit the transit of these inputs as well as those of seeds.

France said that, with the sanctions and trade embargoes adopted against Russia, a greater effort is needed by food-producing countries to expand access to fertilizers. The Itamaraty maintained contact with exporters of inputs: USA, Nigeria, Morocco and Iran. The Ministry of Agriculture led the initiative with Canada.

Okonjo-Iweala also brought an appeal to Brazil: the release of its regulatory stocks for export as a means of avoiding food insecurity and even greater price increases. Chancellor Carlos França, however, did not respond positively.

“We have production engaged in contracts with importers”said the minister, remembering that, during the covid-19 pandemic, Brazil fulfilled its contracts.

appellate body

Carlos França stated that the MP 1098/2022 will continue to apply until the WTO reactivates the Appellate Body, which serves as a court of last resort for the WTO Dispute Settlement Mechanism. The MP allows Brazil to retaliate and/or suspend concessions to other members of the organization in the event of a favorable decision by a panel (arbitration committee), a kind of court of first instance.

The Appellate Body has been inactive since December 2019 after the United States barred the inauguration of 2 new arbitrators. The then Donald Trump administration used the measure to impose its WTO reform agenda – mainly its Dispute Settlement Mechanism.

“The MP is the Brazilian reaction to countries that usually appeal in the void”, said France. He referred to those who take advantage of the “legal vacuum” to apply punitive measures against your business partner. “The text allows to adopt compensations to these initiatives based on the decision of the panel. We want the Appellate Body to function in its entirety.”he added.

The WTO Director-General said she hopes to see the US engaged in these negotiations for the resumption of the Appellate Body. But the decision involves all members of the organization. WTO reform will be one of the main topics of the June conference.