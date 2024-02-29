AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 02/29/2024 – 14:52

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad urged his G20 counterparts, this Thursday (29), to draw up an international action plan so that the super-rich pay their “fair contribution in taxes”, in view of the next meeting in July.

“Despite recent advances, it is an unquestionable fact that the world's billionaires continue to evade our tax systems through a series of strategies,” said Haddad, at the start of the second day of the G20 meeting of economic authorities in São Paulo.

“Colleagues, I honestly wonder how we, G20 Finance Ministers, allow a situation like this to continue”, he added, present in the auditorium after recovering from Covid-19 and having participated via videoconference the day before.

Brazil, currently holding the rotating presidency of the group, “will seek to construct a G20 declaration on international taxation by” the next ministerial meeting in July, Haddad said.

The country is pressing the G20, whose members represent 80% of the world economy, to cooperate on tax policy, amid global discussions about the so-called “race to the abyss”, where some states court corporations and the super-rich with extremely low taxes.

In 2021, G20 finance ministers supported a global tax reform based on two “pillars”.

On the one hand, they agreed to tax large multinationals, especially technology ones, wherever they make their sales, to prevent “digital tax evasion”; on the other, they agreed to impose a minimum tax of 15%, regardless of where companies are based.

Countries are at different stages of implementing these reforms. Some are now pushing for a “third pillar” that would address tax evasion by billionaires.

Haddad cited a recent report from the European Union's Fiscal Observatory, which showed that the world's richest are able to pay taxes of between 0 and 0.5% on their wealth, largely through the use of shell companies.

“If we act together, we have the ability to make these few individuals make their contribution to our societies and to the sustainable development of the planet,” said Haddad.

This “may be the key to solving many of the challenges we face”, he added.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday that his country seeks to “accelerate” international negotiations on minimum taxes for the super-rich.

Brazil invited a series of speakers to address the topic at the meeting, including French economist Gabriel Zucman, an expert on the relationship between tax evasion and inequality.