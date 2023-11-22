Argentina beats Brazil 1-0 at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match amid riots, violence and police charges. The match started almost half an hour later than scheduled (1.30 am in Italy) due to incidents between the Argentine fans (around 3,000) and the Brazilian police which broke out at the time of the national anthems. The two groups of fans were not isolated, as usually happens, and the intervention of the local police was extremely violent, with truncheons and charges.

The players of the world champion national team themselves went under the away sector to try to calm the situation, repeatedly inviting the Brazilian police to calm down. Dibu Martinez even tried to snatch the truncheon from a policeman. At that point Leo Messi signaled his teammates to leave and the entire team returned to the changing rooms. After almost 30 minutes calm returned and the match could begin. The reigning world champions won thanks to a goal from Otamendi in the 63rd minute. The green and gold finished the match with 10 men due to Joelinton’s expulsion in the 81st minute.