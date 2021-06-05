Brazilian pharmaceutical regulator Anvisa has approved a limited import and use of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. It is reported by TASS…

Vaccines Twitter account specifiedthat the first batch of the drug will arrive in the Latin American country in July. At the same time, the import of vaccines is allowed only from production facilities verified by the regulator.

Brazilian authorities have banned Sputnik V vaccinations for people under 18, pregnant and lactating women, and the sick

with a number of pathologies. Also, the vaccine will not be able to get those who have previously been vaccinated against COVID-19 with other drugs, received immunoglobulins, immunosuppressants, chemotherapy or radiation therapy or various antibodies.

On May 26, the International Committee of the Red Cross asked Moscow to provide the Sputnik V vaccine. A corresponding appeal has been sent to the Russian government. The vaccine is asked to be provided at no cost. In which countries the Red Cross intends to use the Russian coronavirus vaccine has not yet been specified.

About 60 countries have already registered Sputnik V. In addition to Russia, the production of this vaccine is underway or is being prepared in Brazil, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Serbia, Argentina, India, South Korea, China, Germany, Italy and Egypt.