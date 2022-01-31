The number of vaccinated against covid-19 in Brazil, with two doses or a single dose, reached 149,682,250 this Sunday, 30, equivalent to 69.68% of the country’s population. In the last 24 hours, 24,630 people received the second dose and another 225 were immunized with the single dose.

The first dose of the vaccine was also administered to 58,612 people, according to data gathered by the consortium of press vehicles together with secretariats from 26 states and the Federal District. That contingent of the population is now 76.67%, or 164,701. 073 people.

Among children aged 5 to 11 years, 1,371,884 have already taken their first dose. This represents 6.69% of this population.

In proportional terms, Piauí is the state that most vaccinated its population so far. The lowest percentage is found in Roraima.

In absolute numbers, the largest number of vaccinated with the first dose is in São Paulo (over 39 million), followed by Minas Gerais (over 16 million) and Rio de Janeiro (over 13 million).

