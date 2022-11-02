By Dominique Patton and Ana Mano

BEIJING/SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Chinese customs updated their list of approved Brazilian corn exporters on Wednesday, a move that a Brazilian agricultural official says could boost sales of Brazilian corn to China.

Approvals could reshape global trade flows and result in fewer sales for US producers, the world’s top corn supplier. China depended on the United States and Ukraine for most of its corn supplies, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine affected exports.

“It is a good alternative for Brazil to have these markets to place our product,” said Glauco Bertoldo, director of the inspection department for products of plant origin at the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture.

He said in an interview that the list of Brazilian facilities approved to export corn to China could be updated to include more units in the coming weeks.

The new list on China’s General Administration of Customs website included 136 corn export facilities, Bertoldo said, including facilities at Archer-Daniels-Midland Co, Bunge Ltd, Cargill, Louis Dreyfus Company and Cofco International.

Cofco declined to comment. The other exporters did not initially respond to requests for comment.

Brazil also sent Beijing a list of approved facilities to export soybean meal, which has not yet been published by Chinese customs authorities, Bertoldo said.

Once China starts buying corn from Brazil, traditional Brazilian corn importers such as Spain and Egypt may move some of their purchases to the United States.

Minimal imports by China from Brazil could start soon, but large shipments are not expected until the next Brazilian harvest starts in early 2023, said Craig Turner, a grain broker at StoneX.

Beijing and Brasilia signed a protocol for exporting corn from Brazil to China in 2014, but little trade took place because of complex inspection requirements.

The countries agreed to a revised protocol during talks in May, just months after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

China is expected to import 18 million tonnes of corn in the 2022/23 crop year that started in October, according to the Agriculture Ministry.

China’s imports from Ukraine fell below 2,000 tonnes swt in September this year, leaving it dependent on the US for the bulk of its foreign supplies.