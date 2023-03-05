Immunizers began to be distributed to risk groups on February 27; new doses will be sent gradually

The Ministry of Health announced on Saturday (4.Mar.2023) that more than 1 million doses of the bivalent vaccine against covid-19 have already been applied in the country. The vaccine began to be distributed to risk groups on Monday (Feb 27).

Phase 1 vaccination is carried out in people over 70 years old, immunocompromised, indigenous, riverside and quilombola. Then, in phase 2, it will be in people aged 60 to 69 years. Pregnant women and postpartum women will receive the vaccine in phase 3 and health professionals in phase 4.

“The Ministry of Health distributed 19 million doses of bivalent vaccines against Covid-19 to all federal units in the country, in order to keep stocks supplied. New doses will be sent gradually, according to the planned target audience and the storage capacity of each state “, he said in a statement.

According to the health agency, the immunizer improves immunity against the original strain virus and also against the omicron variant. It also has a safety and efficacy profile similar to that of monovalent vaccines.

In Brazil, two bivalent vaccines, both produced by the Pfizer laboratory, received authorization from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) for emergency use.

They are indicated as a single booster dose for children and adults, after 2 months of completion of the primary vaccination schedule, or as the last booster dose.