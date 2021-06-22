Brazil has already applied at least the 1st dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in 91.5% of people aged 65 and over. In the United States, 87.3% received the 1st injection in this age group.

O power360 compared the data of vaccinated from platform of the Ministry of Health with the projection of population by age group of the IBGE for 2021. The North American data are from the panel of CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention). Both tools were consulted at 7am this Tuesday (22.Jun.2021).

Despite having proportionally vaccinated more people over 65 with the 1st dose, Brazil loses to the US in the percentage fully vaccinated (with two doses or with a single dose): 77% of Americans in this age group, compared to 71% of Brazilians over 65.

The North American population is 54% larger than the Brazilian one. There are 328 million inhabitants in the US and 213 million in Brazil.

The United States is far above Brazil in the rate of vaccinated adults. In the country of the Northern Hemisphere, 65.4% of people aged 18 years and over took the 1st dose. And 55.8% are already fully vaccinated. In Brazil, 37.6% of adults took the 1st dose and 14% of them the 2nd dose.

Janssen’s one-dose vaccine is in use in the US. However, it is one of the least applied. Of the 318 million doses applied in the country, only 12 million were from the pharmaceutical company. Brazil should receive doses of this vaccine this Tuesday (June 22, 2021), as reported on Monday (June 21) by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

VACCINATION BY AGE GROUP IN BRAZIL

When considering the age group under 60, we have a completely different reality in Brazil. Only 18% were vaccinated and 3% took the 2nd dose.

In the age group of people aged 60 to 64 years in Brazil, 84% took the 1st dose. The number is close to that of older ages. But, in the case of the 2nd dose, only 16% took the immunizing agent.

Two-thirds of people aged 60 to 64 have taken AstraZeneca, whose dose interval is 3 months. Of those 65 and older, 79% took CoronaVac (range 2 to 4 weeks).

METHODOLOGY

O power360 used the data of vaccinated from the Ministry of Health. The Ministry’s information, with details on age group, is released later than the data of all vaccinated people sent by the States.

You state data (usually used in the infographics of this digital newspaper because they are more up-to-date) indicate that 31% of Brazilians received the 1st dose and 12% the 2nd. The calculation made by power360 presents the closest picture to the current moment of vaccination in different age groups.

Information from this post was previously published by drive, with exclusivity. The newsletter is produced for subscribers by the team of journalists at power360. Learn more about the drive on here and know how to receive in advance all the main information about power and politics.

continue reading