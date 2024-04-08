The atrocities committed by Brazilian State officials against indigenous people during the dictatorship (1964-1985) were multiple. Some are really shocking and perverse, like giving them sugar mixed with strychnine, a rat poison. This week, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of the coup that began two decades of military rule, the Brazilian State has solemnly apologized for evicting them from their lands, locking them in internment camps and torturing them. The official ceremony culminated in a scene of enormous symbolism: “I want to kneel before you. I'm so excited. I want to apologize on behalf of Brazil. And let him bring this apology to all his people,” said lawyer Enéa de Stutz e Almeida on behalf of the State to the matriarch Djanira Krenak and the chief Tito Vilhalva, of the Guarani-Kaiowá, in a ceremony held in Brasilia this Tuesday.

The gesture was specifically directed at two of the 266 indigenous peoples of Brazil, the Guarani-Kaiowá and the Krenak, because they went years ago to the Amnesty commission, a government body chaired by lawyer Stutz, to demand a collective forgiveness.

The president of the Amnesty commission, Eneá de Stutz, apologizes to the Krenak people on behalf of the State. Anistia Commission

“The entire process developed over the years was very relevant, extremely important,” explains Shirley Krenak, 40, in an exchange of messages. The indigenous people usually use the name of their town as a surname. For the natives it was essential that forgiveness adjusted to their uses and customs and, therefore, was collective, not individual. “It is an important moment because we open a great door to actions [similares] from other indigenous peoples,” he adds. It represents a first step that paves the way for claims from other peoples or a hypothetical admission of responsibility for the persecution suffered by the aborigines.

Brazil is immersed in the painful process of admitting its guilt in the darkest chapters of its collective history. Recently, the Bank of Brazil apologized for its complicity in slavery.

More than 8,300 indigenous people died by action or omission of the State during the dictatorship, according to the final report of the Truth Commission, published in 2014. The commission dedicated a chapter to violations of the human rights of indigenous people, but strikingly, this organization did not include them in the official count of dead and missing, which contains 434 names of political victims (and those of 377 repressors). The apology has focused on the brutal persecution that indigenous people suffered during the dictatorship, a little-disclosed chapter about the years of lead.

The atrocities had been documented since the late sixties thanks to a team of officials led by prosecutor Jader de Figueiredo who, after traveling 16,000 kilometers, prepared a detailed report that identified the Indian Protection Service as the main accused, an organization that, Instead of living up to his name, he tried to exterminate them to benefit the large landowner farmers. Precisely for this reason the militarization of official indigenous organizations carried out by Jair Bolsonaro, the previous president, caused scandal and chills.

For decades it was believed that the Figueiredo Report It had been destroyed in a fire. But not. The efforts of a researcher, Marcelo Zelic, were key for Brazilians to learn the chilling details of the treatment meted out by the generals' regime to the country's first inhabitants. Zelic managed to find the archive in 2013 at the Indian Museum in Rio.

Its content scares anyone who reads it. “The Cinta-Larga, in Mato Grosso, would have been exterminated with dynamite dropped from airplanes and strychnine with sugar, while the Mateiros [avanzadilla de los agricultores] They hunted them with pi-ri-pi-pi or machine gun shots, and they cut them alive with a machete from the pubis to the head” are some of the atrocious scenes described in the 5,000-page report. He also denounced impunity. He said that he came across one of the perpetrators of “stinking crimes” and that he calmly sold ice cream to some kids in Cuiabá, “without the justice system bothering him.”

For the military, colonizing the Amazon and the interior of Brazil, basically inhabited by indigenous people for millennia, was an essential part of their crusade so that no foreign power would take away the largest tropical forest in the world with all its riches, in defense of civilization and against the communism. In 1969, the military regime created a camp known as Krenak Reformatory in Resplendor (Minas Gerais). It was a re-education camp for indigenous people considered rebels or subversives who were subjected to forced labor and cultural assimilation.

In 1969, the generals also recruited about 90 indigenous people who knew some Portuguese to become soldiers to subdue their own. Two uniformed members of the Indigenous Rural Guard star in one of the infamous scenes of that time, recovered in the short Arara: a film about a surviving film (Macaw: a film about a surviving film). The original black and white film with yellowish tones was rescued from oblivion by a researcher. It shows a military parade that in 1970 brought together the highest political and military authorities and hundreds of citizens on an avenue in Belo Horizonte, Brazil's fourth largest city. Among the hundreds of soldiers in the parade, two uniformed indigenous people carry a third indigenous person hanging from a pole, tied by his hands and feet. What they call in Brazil pau de arara (macaw stick) was one of the forms of torture used during the dictatorship.

The Krenak, from the state of Minas Gerais, and the Guarani-Kaiowá, from Mato Grosso, presented their request for collective forgiveness many years ago. But only in 2023, coinciding with the creation of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples and the reinforcement of indigenous organizations by the Government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, did the matter emerge from dormancy. The natives insist that the key measure to protect them and the biodiversity of their lands is the demarcation of indigenous lands and they demand that Lula, after resuming the creation of new reserves, accelerate in that direction.

The activist Krenak reveals that, once the State has asked for forgiveness, the next steps are to demand economic reparations and a museum that tells the story so that both schoolchildren and institutions know it.

The indigenous people of Brazil – almost 1.7 million people, less than 1% of the population – have acquired enormous political, cultural and social weight over the years. This Saturday for the first time, one of them, the philosopher and writer Ailton Krenak, will enter the Brazilian Academy of Letters. He belongs to one of the people to whom the State has just apologized and in 1987 he starred in one of the most memorable moments of the constituent debates after the dictatorship.

Ailton Krenak at the entrance ceremony at the Brazilian Academy of Letters, this Friday, in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil). André Coelho (EFE)

From the tribune of Congress, Ailton Krenak reminded his compatriots that “indigenous peoples have watered each of the eight million square kilometers of Brazil with blood” while he painted his face with a black pigment, as a sign of protest, which contrasted powerfully with his immaculate white suit.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_