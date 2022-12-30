The Brazilian government annulled this Friday a decree that prevented the entry into the country of President Nicolás Maduro and other Venezuelan officials, with which the president will be able to attend the inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva this Sunday.



The decision revoking the decree, in force since 2019, was published this Friday in the Official Gazette and is signed by the Deputy Minister of Justice, Antonio Ramírez Lorenzo, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França.

The ban on both Maduro and a hundred government officials from entering the country had been issued by the outgoing president, the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, who since 2019 has recognized the opposition Juan Guaidó as the “legitimate president” of Venezuela.

Lula, who maintained a very close friendship with the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez and who has similar ties with Maduro, had already announced that, once the Government takes office, this January 1, he will restore relations with Venezuela at all levels.

For Lula’s inauguration, at least 19 heads of state and government are expected. Among others, there is the King of Spain and the leaders of Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay, Germany and Portugal.

The Brazilian progressive leader has appointed diplomat Mauro Vieira as future Foreign Minister, who has already explained that the first step for this normalization of relations will be to send a charge d’affaires to Caracas, in order to “reopen the embassy,” which it was closed by Bolsonaro.

Subsequently, a new ambassador will be appointed, in a process that usually takes a few months, as it depends on the approval of the Brazilian Senate.

Last week, faced with the new political scenario, Maduro made a first move towards the normalization of relations. and appointed Manuel Vicente Vadell as the next ambassador to Brazil, who had already served as consul of Venezuela in Sao Paulo.

EFE

